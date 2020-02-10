Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov and former Greek Prime Minister and current President of Socialist International George Papandreou at Monday’s meeting in Skopje underscored that the significance of the Prespa Agreement that reaffirms the commitment to building good neighbourly relations, inclusive cooperation and constructive relations is historic.

Macedonia is truly committed to constructive dialogue with the Greek government in building a partnership based on friendship and a shared interest in a prosperous region in which the citizens of both countries would like to live. The agreement has a significant positive impact on bilateral and regional developments in terms of increased economy, stability and prosperity. Its further implementation is considered a major step in the normalization of bilateral relations that will enable the two countries to exploit the full potential of political and economic co-operation, Dimitrov said at the meeting.

He, as the Foreign Ministry informed, “highlighted Greece’s commitment to the European and Euro-Atlantic prospects of Macedonia and reiterated gratitude for Greece’s support at the last EU Summit in Brussels and continued efforts to launch accession negotiations with the EU”.

Papandreou’s visit to Skopje is part of his Western Balkan tour, aimed at supporting and enhancing the European integration process of the countries in the region.