At a meeting with Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov on the sidelines of the Davos World Economic Forum 2020 on Tuesday, Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has reaffirmed his country’s support for start of EU accession talks with Macedonia.

Borisov expressed the expectation that the work of the joint multidisciplinary commission between the two countries would continue in a constructive spirit and would not be affected by the political situation in Macedonia.

Borisov and Dimitrov also discussed the forthcoming joint presidency of the Berlin process in 2020. The focus of their conversation was on the positive development of bilateral relations following the signing of Agreement on friendship, good neighborhood and cooperation, Bulgarian media reported.