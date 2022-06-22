The silence of Kovacevski and Osmani is dangerous, they will decide on their own for the Macedonian identity, this is a result of the firmness of the Bulgarian government and the softness of the SDSM government. Let us first assume what I do not think that will be the case, that the Bulgarian Parliament will reject the proposal. Do you know what our silence in that scenario will do? The next proposal to be even closer to the maximum Bulgarian positions, former Foreign Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of SDSM, Nikola Dimitrov said Tuesday in an interview with TV Telma.



According to Dimitrov, the French proposal is for two reasons, and that is the geopolitical situation, as well as the firmness of the Bulgarian government in Sofia and the softness of the Macedonian government of SDSM and Dimitar Kovacevski.