Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov insisted that Macedonia will fight with Greece to ensure that the abbreviation MKD is used, after Greece refused to sign off on the program for military cooperation in 2020 because of this issue.
Greece insists that Macedonia used “RNM”, short for “Republic of North Macedonia”, last year, and therefore this should remain in future use. Or, the two countries should be named with their full names only.
We implement all our obligations from the Prespa treaty. With regard to codes, the agreement states it’s either MK or MKD. The Prespa treaty is a delicate balancing act and all elements are good for both sides, Dimitrov said, adding that he believes he can negotiate the matter with Greece.
