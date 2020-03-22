Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov informed the public that a Polish humanitarian charter flight landed at the Skopje International Airport today to return Polish nationals stuck in Macedonia home.

Today morning at the Skopje International Airport a Polish humanitarian charter flight has landed to return Polish nationals stuck in Macedonia. In cooperation with the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we offered the return of Macedonian nationals in Poland who sought assistance through our Embassy in Warsaw. Of the 33 reported, 7 citizens agreed to be in mandatory quarantine and today returned. Welcome home! Thank you Poland, Dimitrov informed.