Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov survived a vote of no confidence in Parliament brought by the opposition over his handling of foreign policy issues. After debating for almost 12 hours on Wednesday, Parliament voted 53-55 in favor of the no-confidence motion just before midnight.
The discussion in Parliament was dominated by the ruling majority and the opposition trading barbs on a slew of issues.
It was the third motion of no confidence against Dimitrov in the past 3,5 years. He survived the first two while serving as foreign minister.
