Deputy Minister of Local Self-Government Zoran Dimitrovski, who is from the ranks of the Democratic Union, resigned from the post on Tuesday, DU leader Pavle Trajanov told MIA.

The resignation comes after the Democratic Union left the government coalition yesterday.

Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski previously said that he expects DU officials to resign, assessing that the decision of the Democratic Union does not cause any disruption to the stability of the ruling majority.