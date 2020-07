Former VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Ilija Dimovski said that there was heavy turnout in traditionally conservative areas.

The turnout map is in our favor, Dimovski said during a debate with SDSM official Muhamed Zekiri.

Zekiri, who represents the Albanian wing in SDSM, pointed to the lower turnout in the eastern majority Macedonian districts, but Dimovski replied that the turnout in Albanian areas, where SDSM hopes to make up its losses, was dismal.