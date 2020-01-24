The National Security Agency has submitted to the Public Prosecutor’s Office all the information requested from them regarding the case of confidential documents found in MP Frosina Remenski’s home, confirmed the director of the agency, Viktor Dimovski.

In connection with this matter, we are in communication with the competent institutions in our country. The competent authorities are informed about all that has been requested, according to the available documentation, Dimovski said, answering a journalist’s question in connection with the International Association case, known as “Racket 2”.

During the investigation into the “Racket” case confidential documents were found in lawmaker Frosina Remenski’s home, for which she claimed were documents that conceal crimes for alleged illegal use of Macedonian UBK agents abroad.