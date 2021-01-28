The former MP of VMRO-DPMNE, Ilija Dimovski, said the TV Kanal 5 ” Samo vistina” show that there are no illogicalities in the Law on Census, but the whole law is illogical, because, as he says, it is not a law on census of the population in the Republic of Macedonia, it is a law for determining the citizens of the Republic of Macedonia.

Dimovski says that a month ago data was released on how many citizens there are in Macedonia, pointing out that in every normal country a census is conducted of the population currently living in the country.

We have the exact number of citizens published a month ago and we have that information. The meaning of having a census in all normal countries is to determine the number of population living in Macedonia. We will not reach that number, because this law, as it is set, does not require it at all.

It does not require it because the political elite in power is afraid of the results of the census in terms of large migrations that have occurred in the last 30 years and the unpredictability of the numbers in terms of ethnic representation of all communities in Macedonia and possible repercussions how the Republic of Macedonia functions, Dimovski added.

He believes that the reaction of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE regarding the census is justified because the parliament did not accept any amendment of VMRO-DPMNE’s group in Parliament, and because President Stevo Pendarovski should have called one of the MPs from VMRO -DPMNE to explain the amendments.

He asks who are the experts who reviewed the law.