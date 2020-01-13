VMRO-DPMNE’s parliamentary group will respond to the call for attendance at a session of the Committee on Political System and Inter-Community Relations and that it will be present at any time, and that it will seriously oppose the attempt by SDSM to pass the law on annulment of lustration, said opposition MP Ilija Dimovski.

He also stressed that today’s meeting of the Political System Committee was not attended by a minister or deputy minister from the Ministry of Justice, adding that except SDSM as “successor to the previous regime”, no one wants to support this, according to him, retrograde law.

Dimovski also assessed that the country had “the softest form of lustration”.