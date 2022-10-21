The acting director of the public enterprise Water Supply and Sewerage behaves like a despot towards about 30 workers and violates workers’ rights. This accusation was made by the head of the SSM, Darko Dimovski, who accuses the director of illegally giving work assignments and job transfers to certain workers, even though they did not have such tasks in the work contracts. As he says, they reported this to the State Labor Inspectorate and the State Administrative Inspectorate, from where they received an answer that the director was acting illegally and violating workers’ rights.

Dimovski says that they had a meeting with the director, who had not heard of these complaints. On the contrary, Dimovski says, the person in charge of legal affairs in this company suggested to the director that he was acting legally.