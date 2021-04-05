Former MP Ilija Dimovski commented on new government measures to tackle the coronavirus epidemic.

1. Why are there no measures that the Government will implement and limit certain activities and privileges for itself? (All measures are for citizens and cafes and restaurant owners)…

2. Why wait a few weeks? (Until a few days ago, they did were convincing us that everything was fine and that a census was possible)…

3. Why vaccines weren’t procured? (So far, 0.5% of the population has been vaccinated, and we have vaccines for another 1%)

4. Do you know that at this rate of vaccination we will need more than 1,300 days?

5. Why doesn’t the Government assume responsibility, instead today it accused the people of being too relaxed?, Dimovski comments.