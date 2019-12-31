In a statement with Kurir, the proposed interim Deputy Finance Minister Gordana Dimitrieska – Kocoska said that the Macedonian economy has serious problems, such as growing debt and failure to complete infrastructure projects. Dimirieska is nominated by VMRO-DPMNE to provide oversight in public spending in the 100 days before the elections, given worries that the ruling SDSM party will continue using the public budget for buying votes.

I’ve never shied away from a challenge, and with my experience in the private and the public sector, I feel I can contribute a lot to our common goal. I’m waiting for the proposal to be formalized and I will get to work, said Dimitrieska.

She has worked in companies such as the Deutche Telekom owned Macedonian Telekom, the main power company ELEM and in the Finance Ministry where she worked on public debt issues.