Macedonia

Audio tape shows the main witness at the April 27th trial blaming Saso Mijalkov

An audio tape is being shared online this evening, purportedly with comments made by Aleksandar Vasilevski – Ninja – the key witness in the April 27th trial. In it, Ninja is asked who organized the incident in the Parliament and names former security chief Saso Mijalkov and the UBK service. Ninja’s...