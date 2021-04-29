Direct line Skopje – Moscow will be introduced in May Macedonia 29.04.2021 / 22:49 Norwind Airlines is introducing a direct line from Skopje to Moscow. Starting on May 21st, the two cities will be linked with a flight every Friday. The company will be using a Boing 737-800, going to the Sheremetyevo airport. Airportmoscow Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 27.10.2020 Six coronavirus positive patients stopped at the Skopje airport last week Macedonia 11.08.2020 Mickoski on the “corona flight”: How did those people from Kosovo come here in Macedonia, how did they cross the border? Macedonia 11.08.2020 Mother with three children, all positive to the coronavirus, stopped while trying to board a plane to Norway Macedonia News Audio tape shows the main witness at the April 27th trial blaming Saso Mijalkov Pendarovski agrees that the April 27th defendants are not terrorists, should get a retrial Pendarovski: We’ll have to compromise with Bulgaria, chapeau to Vucic on his railroad deal Investigation of Filipce’s vaccine scandal: The Central Bank confirmed that advance payment was made to the Chinese manufacturers “First change will be to restore printed school books” Macedonia will have to pay back 1.2 million EUR in EU grants due to the actions of a corrupt official Mickoski: I condemn the violence on April 27th, but the defendants should not be imprisoned for terrorism Very high toll reported: 46 deaths in one day .
