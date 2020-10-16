Agronomist Kirce Mihailov has lost his job due to a Facebook post in March, in which he indicated that some of the directors in the PE “Makedonski Sumi” were infected with Covid-19 and that they hid it from their employees, thus endangering the health of other colleagues.

Telling his story to the media, Mihailov says that he is a victim of political revanchism, because from the director of a branch, he quickly became a guard on а ramp, and then received a suspension decision, and recently a dismissal decision.

I am one of a series of victims who found themselves on the street without a job, just because I disagree with this government. This is a typical example of what should not be done… Life came to this country even for donkeys, but there is no life for the Macedonian. I was employed in “Makedonski Sumi” in Strumica, then transferred to Radovis and from there I received the Decision for termination of my employment, says Mihailov.