Agronomist Kirce Mihailov has lost his job due to a Facebook post in March, in which he indicated that some of the directors in the PE “Makedonski Sumi” were infected with Covid-19 and that they hid it from their employees, thus endangering the health of other colleagues.
Telling his story to the media, Mihailov says that he is a victim of political revanchism, because from the director of a branch, he quickly became a guard on а ramp, and then received a suspension decision, and recently a dismissal decision.
I am one of a series of victims who found themselves on the street without a job, just because I disagree with this government. This is a typical example of what should not be done… Life came to this country even for donkeys, but there is no life for the Macedonian. I was employed in “Makedonski Sumi” in Strumica, then transferred to Radovis and from there I received the Decision for termination of my employment, says Mihailov.
According to him, to make the absurd bigger, after only two days from his Facebook post, it turned out that the allegations in it were correct.
Comments are closed for this post.