Minister Venko Filipce said he was disappointed with the actions of the director of Dermatology Clinic in Skopje who contracted the coronavirus during a ski trip in Italy. As she had been working at the clinic for five days after she returned from Italy, and had symptoms, she threatened her colleagues not to report her, thus deliberately putting patients and colleagues at risk, according to Filipce.

In an interview with Sitel he explained that as the country is in a pre-elections period, there cannot be dissmissals, but actions would be taken as soon as possible. And he also stressed that everyone will be held accountable.

