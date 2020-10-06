An 11 year old disabled boy who was found in state of horrific neglect in Ohrid a month ago has died.

The boy, who suffered from cerebral palsy, was placed in the care of a family in a village near Demir Kapija. He was found alone in a house in Ohrid abandoned by the parents, left with just a glass of milk.

Neighbors alerted the welfare center after hearing the cries of the boy. First the father abandoned the family, and the mother would beg across the city with the boy but eventually she abandoned him as well.

The initial prognosis of the doctors was bad and the boy was treated in Skopje before being sent to a foster family in Demir Kapija, which housed a center for disabled children.

Prosecutors ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.