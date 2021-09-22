A resident of the village Orlance in the Municipality of Aracinovo via video told the troubles he went through as a result of false promises from Prime Minister Zaev, but also the mayor of Aracinovo, Milikije Halimi and the president of the SDSM-Aracinovo branch, Agron Halimi.

He says that he worked at the Skopje airport for 18 years, but after health issue he started the procedure for obtaining the right to a disability pension, but things did not go well. He says that after a long time he did not receive any response from the Pension Fund or the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy and asked for help everywhere.

Bekim Halimi says that he received a promise directly from Prime Minister Zaev that his work will be regulated and he will receive a disability pension and he says that he also received promises and guarantees from the mayor Milikije Halimi and the president of the SDSM Branch in Aracinovo.

They lied to me, left me without a pension, without a job and health, without an income, says Bekimi.

As a sign of revolt he set his SDSM membership card on fire.