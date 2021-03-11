Judge Sofija Lalicic, who was dismissed by the Judicial Council over the complaint of lawyer Asmir Alispahic, says that she was dismissed against the law and that such a decision is shameful for the Judicial Council.

Is a judge dismissed for such a benign thing – for punishing a lawyer, for which the decision was revoked by a second-instance court? If a judge is dismissed for such a case, I ask a question – then what are the milder sanctions for, judge Lalicic said for TV 24.

Regarding the wiretaps, Lalicic says that since 2015 she has not been summoned to the Judicial Council regarding this circumstance.

She is the 12th judge to be dismissed so far. The Judicial Council dismissed her after lawyer Alispahic was fined 2,000 euros for calling her a “Swarovski judge” in a Facebook post.

The Judicial Council’s decision is not final, and Lalicic says she believes in the Supreme Court.