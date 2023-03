The “dissatisfied group” in DUI announces a petition for the dismissal of the Deputy Prime Minister, Artan Grubi, and the ministers in the government from the ranks of the party. An online petition will be launched today, which will demand a dismissal.

This faction of DUI also demands a TV duel with Grubi. The TV duel was requested by Musa Xhaferi, and he invited Grubi and the Minister of Finance, Fatmir Besimi, to a public debate.