VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski posted a photograph with Rasela Mizrahi, shortly after she was removed as Labour and Welfare Minister. The caption said “Dissident for loving Mother Macedonia”.

Mizrahi, who became an instant sensation in Macedonian politics after being nominated by VMRO-DPMNE to the caretaker Government, has been the constant thorn in the side of the ruling SDSM party. Despite the widespread ignoring of the imposed name “North Macedonia”, including by top SDSM party officials, SDSM demanded that Mizrahi is removed from office for giving a press conference in front of a banner stating – Republic of Macedonia. In her response before the Parliament, Mizrahi defiantly stated: “I’m a proud Jewish woman from Macedonia”

Her job in the caretaker Government was to make sure welfare transfers are no longer abused for political purposes by the SDSM party. It’s not clear whether VMRO will nominate a different minister to this position and how her removal will affect the conduct of the elections. Under the 100 days rule, the opposition has the right to appoint the Labour and Welfare and Interior ministers, as well as several department deputies.