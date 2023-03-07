Ljupco Jakimoski, distinguished journalist and former head of the Macedonian Radio Television and the Macedonian Information Agency, died yesterday aged 61.

Jakimoski was elected twice as member of Parliament from VMRO-DPMNE, including in the first post-independence assembly. He was named director of MRTV in 1998, as its first director who did not come from the Socialist Party or its heir – SDSM. In 2006, he was named director of the Macedonian Information Agency – a position he held until 2017.