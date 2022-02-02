Leading lawyer Savo Kocarev has died aged 93. Kocarev was born in Ohrid in 1927, and began his legal career in 1967, registered as the 31st attorney in Macedonia.

Along with his brother Ljupco, and his father Ilija, Savo Kocarev was a political prisoner of the Yugoslav Communist regime.

During his career, he represented defendants in some of the key criminal and political cases. Last year he was awarded by the Bar Association for his 55 years of distinguished work in the field.