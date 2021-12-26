Divers decorate a Christmas tree at the bottom of lake Ohrid Macedonia 26.12.2021 / 10:41 Divers from the Amphora club in Ohrid decorated a Christmas tree at the bottom of the lake to welcome in the New Year. The traditional event takes place near the Bay of Bones and this year is the 19th time the club is performing this stunt. Ohridchristmas treelake Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 26.11.2021 Ohrid couple arrested for selling cocaine Macedonia 22.11.2021 Energy crisis: Lake Matka is drying out Macedonia 18.11.2021 Lake Prespa water levels are 1.62 meters below the November average Macedonia News Slaveski: The 2022 budget is like a leaky bucket; a new SDSM Government won’t be able to resolve our problems Open letter reveals that Zaev’s PR advisor is manipulating media coverage Live mic shows how Zaev’s successor Dimitar Kovacevski was mocked by Rama and Vucic Russian historic film credits Macedonia with the rise of Christianity among the Slavs Santa Claus race in Skopje Rainy and warmer than average period is ahead of us Ziadin Sela will remain leader of the Alliance of Albanians at least until March After corruption allegations, Government stops planned sale of the “Slavija” company .
