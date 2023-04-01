Following a meeting of DUI party leadership, leader Ali Ahmeti sent a message that he will not allow the existence of factions within the party. He announced that he will settle the matter with the rebellious faction led by Izet Mexhiti at a congress of the party.

Our statute does not allow factions. Every action outside of the statute leads to anarchy. The most democratic option is for the minority to join the majority in its opinion. Otherwise we will have anarchy in our party and everyone will do what he wants, Ahmeti said.

Mexhiti’s faction is holding well attended public gatherings and demands the removal not of Ahmeti but of his handpicked successor Artan Grubi, who holds the powerful position of First Deputy Prime Minister.