The outgoing mayor, Petre Silegov, who is usually arrogant and loud, now that he is caught in the illegal construction of the family building, is silent and runs away, VMRO-DPMNE reacts.

Why in front of the family building, which is being built intensively, is there no sign on which the names of the contractors will be displayed? Is Silegov hiding them because they are building for him for free, and he gives them contracts from the City and pays them heavily with public money? Why are entire institutions set in motion to cover up this scandal? On a non-working day Saturday, documents were changed, and we see that the inspector for urbanism is not planing to inspect the site of illegal construction at alll, nor to check whether the height of the building is in accordance with the detailed urban plan, or whether there is adequate documentation, says VMRO-DPMNE.