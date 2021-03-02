Actor Saso Tasevski criticizes the statement of the Bulgarian President Rumen Radev who called the special services for a meeting due to “attacks on the Bulgarians” in Macedonia.

Radev demands that “timely measures be taken to adequately protect the rights of Bulgarian citizens abroad when they are attacked only because of their national self-awareness.”

An order for aggression against a neighboring country. I think this is unprecedented in Europe. To seek an occasion to act with secret and special services in another sovereign state. What will those services do on our soil? How will they defend the Bulgarians from us? So that they will kill those who threaten them? Or will they be intimidated as well? And they will defend them from what? From whom? Will our MoFA react to this? Do we have a President?, the actor asks.