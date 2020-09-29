Criminal Court judge Dobrila Kacarska has been nominated for a Constitutional Judge, “Sitel” has learned. All 12 members of the Judicial Council unanimously supported her nomination. The nomination will now be forwarded to the Parliament where MPs are to elect her to the post.

Kacarska has been a judge for 30 years. She is best known for SPO’s case trials “Tank”, “Trista”, “Transporter”, “Bribery”, “Organized attack on the Parliament on April 27, 2017”. The last two trials included about 30 defendants, but she completed them long ago.