Epidemiologist Dragan Danilovski attributed the rise of infections among vaccinated patients to the use of Chinese made vaccines. For a crucial period during the summer, the Sinovac vaccine was the dominant vaccine used in Macedonia, as the public healthcare system was unable to procure other alternatives.

The omicrons strain is circumventing immunity protections, even vaccine immunity. Reinfections happen because natural immunity fades after a while, and vaccine immunity fades after three months. The only solution is that at-risk citizens over 50 take a third booster shot. Younger people who took two Pfizer shots could be protected even from the omicron strain But the rising number of infections comes from using the Chinese vaccines, Danilovski said.