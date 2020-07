Arifikmet Deari (64), an urologist from Tetovo, is the first doctor to die from Covid-19 in Macedonia. The doctor had a prior neurological condition, said Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce. He died months before retiring.

My condolences to the family. I urge medical professionals to take care of themselves, both at work and outside, and to all citizens to respect the social distancing restrictions, said Filipce.