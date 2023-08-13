Cardiologist dotor Sasko Jovev was ordered to vacate the office of director of the Cardiology Clinic in Skopje, from which he was removed in June. The experienced doctor who was involved in the first ever heart transplants in Macedonia, was removed from his post because he snubbed recently appointed Healthcare Minister Fatmir Mexhiti over the organization of some event.

Newly appointed Cardiology director Marjan Sokarovski sent a note to Jovev ordering him to empty out the office by Monday.