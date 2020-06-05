Holding elections at this time will cause many casualties, warned doctor Goran Manojloski, a former member of Parliament for VMRO-DPMNE, as the ruling SDSM party insists that the elections take place on July 5. Macedonia has the worst death and infection statistics since the start of the epidemic, but SDSM believes that a low turnout election would be best for them politically.

Zoran Zaev and the SDSM led Government must understand that politics needs to be put to the side and that lives must be saved. We in VMRO-DPMNE will continue to insist that public healthcare must be the top priority, Manojloski said.

VMRO has proposed election dates in August and September, when the epidemic will hopefully be contained.