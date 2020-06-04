How can we hold elections if candidates are in quarantine, asked doctor Igor Nikolov, who is a member of the VMRO-DPMNE Executive Committee. His comment comes as the ruling SDSM party continues to demand that elections take place on July 5, even as dozens of SDSM officials are infected with the coronavirus or ordered in quarantine as Macedonia is having a second, even more dangerous wave of the coronavirus epidemic.

The interim Prime Minister insists that everything is normal, even as he is ordered to self-isolate for the second time in two months. If this is normal for them, they can hold any type of elections they want. Who will go out and vote if the head of the list of candidates is positive to the virus and is locked in at home?, Nikolov asked.

The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party demands that elections take place on the epidemic has been put under control, proposing dates in August or September. But SDSM apparently hopes that extremely low turnout elections will be best for them given their drop in the polls and numerous corruption scandals.