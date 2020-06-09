Microbiologist Nikola Panovski joined in the criticism of the Committee on infectious diseases for its politization of the response to the coronavirus epidemic. The Committee proposed that restrictions are relaxed two weeks ago, as the ruling SDSM party was pushing for elections to take place as soon as possible, even though at the same time the number of infections was spiralling out of control as a result of the month of Ramadan.

The Committee knew the numbers are about to spike, and yet on their May 25 press conference they insisted that everything is under control. As if they were ordered or urged by someone to act that way. I as a doctor am bothered by that. There was no prevention, there was no harsh response where it was needed, during the iftar dinners, Panovski said.

During an anxious press conference yesterday, Committee director Zarko Karadzovski dismissed demands from the journalists whether he should assume responsibility for the unprecedented spike in Macedonia, that happened as all the other countries in the region are declaring an actual victory over the epidemic.