Three dozen doctors and nurses from the 8th of September hospital protested yesterday in front of Macedonia’s main Covid clinic. They accuse the Healthcare Ministry and the hospital management of failing to pay the promised reimbursements for the course of the epidemic.

We were promised that our salaries and the payments for the night shifts will be put on the same level with the Mother Teresa clinic and that we will receive a bonus for the epidemic, said doctor Petar Atanasovski.

The hospital is the main Covid center in Macedonia, treating about half of the most serious cases and nearly all of the respirator cases.

Similarly, employees at the infectious diseases ward in the Gostivar hospital are also accusing the Ministry of not paying out the promised bonuses. “We were promised 40 percent of our salaries in bonuses, but we only received 20 percent, for two months”, said doctor Ratko Naumovski.