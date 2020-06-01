The FZOM public healthcare fund announced that doctors will not be issuing medicine prescriptions today. Republika has learnt that the reason is a fire that broke out in the FZOM server room.

The incident happened on Sunday evening and the server is now off-line. The damage affected both national and local FZOM offices.

FZOM director Den Doncev recently resigned after a series of corruption scandals. It is unclear if he is still in the country or left for his second home in Australia.