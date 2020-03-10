Regarding the case of the director of the Dermatology Clinic who failed to comply with health authorities’ recommendations to report her trip from Italy, the Medical Ethics and Legal Committee of the Doctor’s Chamber will meet tomorrow and make a decision in a sense of issuing a warning or taking away her license temporarily or permanently.

A license cannot be taken away at this time, but there are other judicial instances. We have laws and bylaws that we must act upon, the President of the Doctor’s Chamber, Kalina Grivceva Stardelova, said at a press conference.

The Doctor’s Chamber through its organs, she said, will act in accordance with the applicable laws once the decision is made the public will be informed.