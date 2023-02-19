“September 8” hospital employees will stage a protest on Monday in front of the entrance of the hospital due to the unpaid salary.

They informed that the protest will take place from 1 to 1:30 p.m., during the legal break that will not disrupt the work process in the health facility.

They call on their colleagues to join the peaceful protest and express their dissatisfaction.

The Health Insurance Fund (HIF) previously informed that it expects the necessary documentation for the payment of salaries from all public health institutions by Monday at the latest, after the cyber-attack on the work system at this institution from the beginning of last week.

The problems caused a revolt among the healthcare workers, who said through the unions that if they don’t get paid by Monday, they will take other steps to get their money.