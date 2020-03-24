Doctors from Debar, the only Macedonian city which is now under a full quarantine, called on the public to respect the order to remain at home and reduce exposure that could spread the virus. Doctors Vangel Necevski and Zekirija Saini posted a picture in protective gear, from the city which had about four dozen cases and one fatality.

The situation is serious. The peak is yet to come, and how bad it is will be up to us, the doctors warned.

Debar received reinforcements from the capitol and patients who develop severe symptoms are sent to Skopje for treatment, given how unpredictable the virus has proven to be.