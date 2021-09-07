Former Foreign Minister Antonio Milososki shared a leaked 2020 document – a query from the Interior Ministry as part of the investigation in the growing Armenia Scandal. The document shows that three Macedonian diplomats were of interest in the 2018 extraction of Levon Sargsyan, the brother of former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, from Yerevan, helping him avoid a major corruption investigation.

In the document, a detective from the Interior Ministry is asking the Foreign Ministry to inform him whether the diplomats, Mile Milenkoski, Stevo Simski and Vladimir Sarafov, have diplomatic passports, and under what numbers. This shows that the Ministry was informed about an investigation into its diplomats. Former Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov tried to deflect his share of the blame by saying that he was not informed about the scandal. The document, shared by Milososki today, shows otherwise.

I’m sure that Foreign Minister Dimitrov and Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski knew about this investigation in 2019. Dimitrov says that he informed other relevant security institutions. But apparently nobody reacted to this, Milososki said.

He previously noted that Milenkoski is known as a close friend of Viktor Dimovski, former top Foreign Ministry official under Dimitrov, who was since promoted to head of the powerful ANB security agency.