There are at least 250 thousand reasons for the prosecution to wake up and investigate the racketeering case in REK Bitola, and if they dig deep enough there might come up millions of reasons to open a case. The company “SV Invest” which is crucial in this case, close to Vice Zaev, opens a mysteriously fast bankruptcy procedure, some time after it was mentioned in the report to the Ministry of Interior for extortion of 250 thousand euros, said VMRO-DPMNE on Thursday.

We ask again whether the owner of this company, the person Stole Cifligaroski, also close to Vice Zaev, has left the country in the meantime and whether he owes the state almost 2.5 million euros in taxes? We remind that this company and its owner were pointed out by the company that reported the extortion case as the actor to whom part of the business should be given away or to which 250 thousand euros should be paid, if the extorted company wants to continue to work in REK Bitola. This report also mentions the then director Kovacevski, Vice and the Hotel “Park” in Strumica. The fact that someone is trying to cover up the investigation from the very beginning, to falsify statements is just a reason plus for the prosecution to dare and initiate proceedings against the serious crime of the government. Obviously, this government is stuck in corruption and that is destroying Macedonia. 4 years of Zaev’s government, 4 years of stolen life. It is enough!, the opposition party said.

