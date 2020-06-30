We heard the person Bojan Jovanovski say where the money from the racket ended up. To this day, no one has summoned Zaev to talk about this. There is also material where Zaev says “we provided money to finance that and that association”. Imagine no one is summoning Mr. Zaev to testify whether this is the case or not, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said Tuesday during the first TV duel with Zoran Zaev hosted by TV24.

According to Mickoski, there is less than two weeks until the elections and the citizens should get an answer.

I understand Zaev’s nervousness, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Mickoski and added that this could not be a reason for not having an answer to the questions of the citizens.

In the context of Bojan Jovanovski’s statements where the money ended up, Mickoski asked Zaev “does the money you took from the racket weigh on you”.