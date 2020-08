Macedonia

Snap elections – deadlines: Will Pendarovski wait for the last day to entrust the mandate or will he invite the leaders to a meeting?

SDSM led by Zoran Zaev demanded snap elections so that the country could deal with the coronavirus and a possible second wave. Snap elections took place, but instead of moving towards the rapid formation of the Parliament and the Government, deadlines were awaited. Such was the case with the Parliament’s...