The citizens of Dojran rejected the proposed public private partnership contract to manage their water and sewage system. The referendum held today had a turnout of 53 percent (1.420 voters) and out of them 978 voted against, while 404 were in favor of the proposal pushed by Mayor Ango Angov who was proposing a 30 years long contract for managing the utility companies.
According to the proposal from Mayor Angov, a private company would have invested 8.1 million EUR in the water and sewage system in three years exchange for managing the system for three decades.
