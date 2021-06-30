DOM MP Miroslav Bogdanovski resigned from his parliamentary seat. He confirmed his resignation in a statement for Republika. He says that the reasons are exclusively personal.

The reasons are personal. I am returning to the City of Skopje where I will fight for green policies on the ground, explains Bogdanovski.

However, our sources from the DOM party say that in addition to the personal ones, Bogdanovski also is greatly dissatisfied with the government’s policies, especially in the area of environmental protection. There was also dissatisfaction with the work of DOM leader Maja Moracanin.

Bogdanovski became known to the public as the “MP with the hazmat suit” who attended a Parliament session, despite the fact that he had an isolation decision due to Covid-19 infection.

He was dismissed as DOM’s vice president last month. The party cited the illegitimate initiative for an extraordinary congress as the reason.