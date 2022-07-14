At Wednesday’s session, the Central Board of the Green Party DOM made a decision that it will not support the so-called French proposal to start negotiations with the EU.

DOM remains consistent with the position that bilateral issues, especially those related to identity, historical and educational topics should not be part of the negotiation process. Also, DOM remains committed to the achievement of the strategic goal – membership in the EU in accordance with European and green values. The Central Board concluded that in the past period the Green Party had a responsible and constructive approach which should continue in the future. DOM is particularly concerned about the deep polarization in Macedonian society and will actively work to overcome it, said the party.