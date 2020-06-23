The Government has decided that former director of the Healthcare Fund, Den Doncev, will receive an annuity. He will receive compensation from the state for one year after resigning, allegedly due to family reasons.

However, after the publication of yesterday’s recordings, it is obvious that the resignation was not due to health or family reasons, but to the recordings in which he is involved. One of them shows Doncev taking a pile of cash from an unknown man and putting it in his bag.

Another recording shows the former director of the Healthcare Fund, Den Doncev, boasting that he is in constant communication with the director of financial intelligence Blazo Trendafilov, who Doncev himself claims was a close friend of Zoran Zaev and that is why he was appointed to that position.