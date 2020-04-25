Zoran Zaev and Nikola Dimitrov were brought to power in Macedonia with the purpose of removing the Macedonian nation and language, professor Jovan Donev told Republika in an interview. The international law professor and former Macedonian Ambassador to the United Kingdom spoke to Republika at a time following the European Council, as it was revealed that Bulgaria will condition its support for Macedonia’s EU accession with demands that go at the heart of Macedonian national identity.

Just look at Zaev’s latest statement for Croatian “Vecernji List” where he again claims that the treaties with Greece and Bulgaria have solidified Macedonia’s national identity and the Macedonian language. That is absolutely not true. Bulgaria has never accepted the existence of the Macedonian language or the Macedonian nation. According to its official reading of history, the people living in what is now the Republic of Macedonia, as well as in Pirin Macedonia, and in the neighboring areas of Albania and in Greece, were always part of the Bulgarian people. Zaev and Dimitrov knew this but they decided to lie to the Macedonians, to conceal the truth and to work to accomplish the goal with which they were brought to power – that is to eliminate the Macedonian nation and language, Donev told Republika.

He insists that the full extent of the mistake that was made in signing the treaty with Bulgaria is about to be revealed.

The Bulgarian position is very clear and their primary goal is to have its position accepted. What will happen next to the Republic of Macedonia is of no concern to Bulgaria or to Greece. Note that this means we can’t begin creating a new Northmacedonion nation or Northmacedonian language, we are asked to accept the Bulgarian position that we have a country where portions of two nations live – the Albanian and the Bulgarian nation, Donev added.

According to professor Donev, this Government, led by Zaev and Dimitrov, will continue to accept requests coming from Bulgaria and Greece. “It is not pushing back against these request, on the contrary, it will gradually accept one by one of the Bulgarian demands and will continue to present its concessions as a fight to protect the Macedonian language and identity. Zaev and Dimitrov had one task when they assumed power – to uninstall the Macedonian nation. That’s it”, Donev told Republika. The next steps he expects are that Macedonia is asked to inform the UN that its language is not the Macedonian but the “official language of the Republic of North Macedonia” and to have Albania state that it doesn’t have a Macedonian but a Bulgarian minority in its south-east.