Macedonia

Nikoloski: Criminal coalition SDSM / DUI adopted a detailed urban plan worth EUR 200 million for an offshore company from Panama, owned by a controversial businessman

The Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski, accuses on social networks that the criminal coalition SDSM / DUI passed a detailed urban plan of 200 million euros for an offshore company from Panama, owned by a controversial businessman. A week has passed since I revealed the adoption of the...